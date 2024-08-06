Maryland-based pest control company fined $137,000 for illegal use of pesticides

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb fined a Maryland-based pest control company over $100,000, accusing the company of illegally using restricted pesticides near at least two apartment complexes in the district.

The announcement came out on Tuesday, August 6 against Kenmore Pest Control and Termite Services.

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis stopped by the company in hopes of getting a reaction or statement from the company. A man came out of the building repeatedly asking for Lewis to leave and also stating they had no comment.

AG Schwalb says this is all in an effort to hold Kenmore accountable for quote — polluting the district with toxic chemicals.

The AG’s office says Kenmore endangered the local community and the environment and is demanding the company pay $137,000 in penalties and environmental clean up costs.

We’re told they will enter a three-year probation period. Plus, employees are reportedly barred from applying pesticides until they are properly trained.

We’re told D.C. inspectors observed Kenmore improperly applying the restricted use of pesticides around Mayfair Mansion Apartments in Ward 7 and Columbia Heights Village in Ward 1.

FOX 5 has learned that illegal pesticides were applied to areas accessible to children and pets at Columbia Heights Village.