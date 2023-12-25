10-year-old dies in Christmas morning fire in Maryland home

Authorities continue to investigate a Christmas morning fire in Elkton that killed a child.

The victim is believed to be a 10-year-old resident of the home. Five other family members lived in the home, including four adults and a 13-year-old.

Authorities responded around 7:30 a.m. to a reported dwelling fire at 317 Willow Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found the family standing outside their home, stating a young girl was still inside.

Firefighters entered the home and located the child. However, she was later pronounced deceased on the scene. The fire was upgraded to two alarms, bringing nearly 75 firefighters to the scene. It took almost one hour to control the fire.



The fire's origin and cause remain under investigation, and investigators have been unable to locate working smoke alarms in the home.

Six people were displaced from the home at 319 Willow Drive due to the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

