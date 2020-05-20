10-vehicle crash, paint spill shuts down Route 1 in Woodbridge

article

Route 1 in Woodbridge is shut down in both directions after a 10-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer spilled paint on the roadway.

HazMat crews may be joining rescue crews at the scene, according to the Virginia Department of Northern Virginia.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area, and warning people that the closure may be extended.

VDOT has not issued any reports about injuries at the scene.

