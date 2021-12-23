10 men arrested in Fairfax County for attempting to solicit sex from minors

Fairfax County Police have arrested 10 men over the past two weeks through online sting operations that sought to identify and apprehend predators who use the internet to exploit children.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In each case, offenders used online platforms to initiate explicit conversations and solicit sex from police officers posing as children. When each of the suspects arrived at the agreed-upon locations, detectives took them into custody.

The men, who ranged in age from 18 to 51, were charged with a combined 19 felonies.

"Even during this holiday season, there are those who would prey against our most vulnerable, our children," said Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Chief, Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Bureau. "Fortunately for our community, our detectives remain steadfast to ensure the safety of our children. These crimes have no place in our society and certainly not here in Fairfax County."

READ MORE: Lawsuit claims Fairfax County police officers protected sex trafficking ring

Parents are urged to closely monitor their children’s online activities and use available security settings to prevent the use of age-inappropriate sites or platforms.

Children should be encouraged to report any person engaging in inappropriate conversations or trying to coerce them into providing sexually explicit images of themselves.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Additional internet safety information provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children can be found here.

PHOTO: Fairfax County Police

Row 1 from left to right:

- Kalpeshkumar Patel, 31, of Falls Church, charged with two counts of the use of a communication system to solicit a minor and attempted indecent liberties

- Joshua Estill, 25, of Fairfax, charged with the use of a communication system to solicit a minor and attempted indecent liberties

- Marquise Linton, 18, of Fairfax, charged with the use of a communication system to solicit a minor

- Vijay Maharajan, 32, of Fairfax, charged with the use of a communication system to solicit a minor and attempted indecent liberties

Row 2 from left to right

- Murtaza Jaghoori, 35, of Leesburg, charged with the use of a communication system to solicit a minor and attempted indecent liberties

- Tysante Coy, 25, of Maryland, charged with proposing sex by computer to a minor and attempted indecent liberties

- Atef Sky, 51, of Manassas, charged with proposing sex by computer to a minor and attempted indecent liberties

- Hemanth Ghattamaneni, 24, of Fairfax, charged with proposing sex by computer to a minor and attempted indecent liberties

Row 3 from left to right:

- Amrit Shrestha, 26, of Chantilly, charged with proposing sex by computer to a minor and attempted indecent liberties

Advertisement

- Huan Vo, 36, of Fairfax, charged with the use of a communication system to solicit a minor