1 woman shot in PG County, suspect flees police on foot

One woman was left suffering a gunshot wound following a shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Xavier Anderson, of Northwest, D.C. He was arrested and charged with unregistered ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, and assault with a dangerous weapon (gun).

The backstory:

The Metropolitan Police Department, with the assistance of Prince George’s County Police Department, arrested a suspect involved in an assault with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting at the intersection of South Capitol Street and Southern Avenue, Southeast on March 10, at approximately 10:27 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult woman, conscious and breathing, suffering a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. Nearby surveillance cameras captured footage that assisted officers in identifying a suspect involved in the shooting. As a result, investigators obtained an arrest warrant in connection with the case.

According to police, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a suspect driving erratically while at the intersection of Maury Avenue and Audrey Lane in Prince George's County on Saturday, July 12. As officers attempted to conduct the stop, the suspect fled and the officers pursued him on foot.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect in the 600 block of Galveston Street, Southeast. While conducting the arrest, officers learned that the suspect was wanted in reference to the shooting that occurred on March 10.