1 woman shot in DC, surveillance photo of suspect released: police
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department continues to search for a suspect involved in a shooting that left one woman injured in Southeast, D.C.
Southeast shooting suspect
Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect. The shooting occurred on Saturday, September 28, around 11:00 p.m., in the Unit block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast.
Upon arrival, police found an adult woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.