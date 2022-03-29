Several transported after 2-alarm fire spreads to homes in Ashburn

Authorities say one person is unaccounted after a two-alarm fire spread to several homes in Loudoun County.

The fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the 42900 block of Nashua Street in Ashburn.

Officials say two residents were transported to the burn center with non-life threatening injuries. FOX 5's Maureen Umeh reports firefighters are confident that the one person who still remains unaccounted for was not at home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters say the flames spread from the initial home to two nearby homes before being placed under control.

The investigation is continuing at this time.