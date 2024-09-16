Man killed when gunfire erupts near DC’s Dupont Circle neighborhood
WASHINGTON - A man was killed early Monday morning after gunfire erupted near the Dupont Circle neighborhood of northwest Washington, D.C.
The shooting happened around 5:14 a.m. in the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
Detectives say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are searching for three suspects wearing black clothing, ski masks, and driving a white vehicle.
Commuters may experience delays in the area following road closures and delays to mass transit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
