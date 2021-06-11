1 employee shot during attempted robbery at gas station in Prince George’s County, authorities say

Authorities are on the scene of a shooting and attempted robbery at a gas station in Prince George's County.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Brinkley Road in the Temple Hills area.

Officers say one employee was shot and another employee was assaulted by a suspect who attempted to rob the business. Both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect at the time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.