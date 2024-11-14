1 remains hospitalized after gunfire erupts at Metro station in Capitol Heights

One person remains in critical condition Thursday after gunfire erupted at a Metro station in Capitol Heights.

The incident happed at a bus bay around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The suspects were spotted jumping the fence and running toward Addison Road.

According to FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick, Metro Transit Police say a group of five or six people got involved in an altercation. As they boarded the P12 bus, the fight escalated.

The group then spilled out of the bus. Police say a shot was fired, and one person was struck.

Prince George’s County Police set up a perimeter around nearby streets, looking for the shooter and others who fled. metro buses are equipped with cameras that should allow transit police investigators to get a better idea of who was involved in this.

The person who was shot remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Another person was treated for a broken arm.

The bus is back in service this morning.