1 person seriously injured after vehicle struck building in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle struck a building in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night.
D.C. fire and rescue crews responded to the scene at the two-story building in the 3000 block of Pineview Court, Southeast before 10 p.m.
They say collapse specialist have been called to the scene as well.
Investigators have not indicated what may have prompted the crash.