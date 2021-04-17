Man charged after deadly triple shooting, fire in Southeast DC

article

A Prince George's County man faces murder and other charges after allegedly shooting three women, killing two, then setting a fire Monday in Southeast D.C.

Authorities including U.S. Marshalls and Stafford County sheriffs arrested 32-year-old Keanan Christopher Turner on Friday.

Police identified Turner as the prime suspect in the mayhem Monday.

They say Turner shot and killed 48-year-old Wanda Wright, and her daughter, 32-year-old Ebony Wright, on Monday night in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, Southeast.

Turner is also accused of shooting and injuring a third woman, who police have not identified.

Investigators believe Turner set the fire as he exited the scene.

An infant was within the apartment when the triple shooting occured. The infant was not injured.

Turner is now charged with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated) and Assault With Intent to Kill While Armed.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

