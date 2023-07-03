1 person, 2 dogs dead after DC area carjacking crime spree; Suspect appears in court

Daeyon Ross, the 22-year-old suspect now facing serious charges out of D.C. and Maryland for Sunday’s deadly carjacking spree, pleaded not guilty in D.C. Superior Court on Monday. His attorney asked for his release.

The judge ordered Ross held without bond in a bench warrant he had issued against him last month. He was ordered a $100,000 bond in the fugitive case, as he is now expected to be extradited to Maryland for charges that include first and second-degree murder, armed carjacking, and aggravated cruelty to an animal, among others.

The man killed has been identified as 56-year-old Kurt Modeste. WMATA confirmed he worked with the transit system as a bus operator for over 20 years. His ex-wife told FOX 5 over the phone, Modeste was a loving father of five children and was on his way home from church when the fatal carjacking spree claimed his life.

FOX 5 learned, digging through court records, that Ross was marked as being in violation of probation during an August 2022 illegal firearm possession arrest. However, the charges against him had to be dropped because the concern was raised that one of the officers involved in his case was believed to be the same officer subject to the 7D Crime Suppression Team investigation, where officers were found to be confiscating illegal guns but not arresting people.

Daeyon Ross.

In regard to the case he was on probation for, Ross was also found to have more than one bench warrant issued against him.

In court, it was revealed Ross had been sentenced on October 19, 2018, to 24 months and three years of supervised release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. confirmed with FOX 5 that prosecutors successfully prosecuted Ross in a previous robbery and armed robbery case.

However, on August 11, 2022, Ross was arrested and charged in connection with discarding an illegal firearm while running from police in Southeast D.C.’s 7th Police District. He was charged with felon in possession, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, alter ID marks of a weapon, and possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

That arrest appears to have triggered an August 17, 2022, show cause hearing where Ross was ordered to prove why his probation should not be vacated. The hearing was slated for September. A notice of noncompliance was issued in October. Multiple hearings scheduled after were listed as vacated in court docket history.

On January 5, 2023, a bench warrant was issued. Ross failed to appear for a Jan. 5th probation show cause hearing, in which the court docket entry reads: "The defendant failed to appear. Defense counsel represented that his client was shot and in the hospital. CSO Amona appearing remotely via Webex represents that the defendant called him yesterday and said that he will be in court for today's hearing. The court granted the governments request for a BW, NO BOND. AUSA Dinan represented for the Government …"

A probation violation was served in February. Ross’ docket also mentions on the same day that the bench warrant return hearing was "discharged." The entry says: "AUSA Erica Rudolf on behalf of the government. CSO Amona on behalf of CSOSA. CSO Amona informed the Court that the defendant has been non-compliant with conditions of probation. Government recommends revocations. Counsel requested that his client be given another chance to comply with conditions and requested his client's release. Both requests were granted. Defendant advised to report to CSOSA by Monday. Parties will return in April to monitor the defendant's compliance…"

At one point, Ross was ordered to return to court on June 1, 2023 and failed to appear. A no-bond bench warrant was issued the same day.

FOX 5 also learned in February 2023, Ross was arrested in an illegal firearm possession case, but it was explained to FOX 5 that officials were not able to prove the illegal gun recovered in the home Ross was reportedly arrested in, actually belonged to Ross.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office sent FOX 5 a statement saying: "Where we believe that we have sufficient admissible evidence to prove an illegal gun possession case at trial beyond a reasonable doubt, we will bring charges and try that case. In many cases, such as when multiple people are arrested, even when we are unable to file charges at arrest, we continue to investigate and analyze forensic evidence when it is available in order to bring charges at a later date where appropriate."

The USAO said that case is still being investigated.

"I’ve done this job for a very long time, and it’s extremely rare to come across an individual who has such a disregard for life," said Prince George’s County Acting Deputy Police Chief Zachary O’Lare.

According to police, the scene began with a carjacking at around 12:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Police said the suspect then drove that stolen vehicle to Ritchie Road and Central Avenue, near FedEx Field.

FOX 5 was told the suspect got out of the first stolen vehicle and attempted to take another that Prince George’s County police now say was a driver in the drive thru lane of a nearby McDonald's.

Police said the suspect shot Modesto multiple times while trying to carjack his vehicle. The 56-year-old was able to drive away, but only a short distance before he succumbed to his injuries and died.

"I’m at a loss for words. It could have been anybody," said Mary Wilkins, a lifelong Prince George’s County resident who drove by the scene Sunday afternoon. "I’m heartbroken."

"This could have been me driving down the street. I live down the street that way," Wilkins added.

The suspect then stole another vehicle, according to Prince George’s County police. That car had three dogs inside. The suspect allegedly shot and killed two of the three. A D.C. police report identified the two killed as Maltese dogs. The third was reported as in good condition as of Sunday afternoon.

A police chase ensued with multiple Maryland agencies chasing the suspect into D.C. The suspect reportedly carjacked yet another vehicle by 52nd Street and Sheriff Road in Northeast.

Reporters were told a Capitol Heights police officer was involved in a shooting with the suspect firing back.

Court documents released on Monday claim the suspect crashed into a cruiser after stealing a GMC SUV in D.C. It’s then that court documents say police captured the suspect opening the driver-side door and firing shots at a Prince George’s County police officer.

Court documents also claim Ross told a Prince George’s County investigator he was mad police did not shoot him because he did not want to go back to jail. He claimed he was chased in a vehicle, mentioned mental health, and that he didn’t remember shooting a man in Maryland.

Ross also allegedly admitted to investigators he had been getting arrested for robberies since he was 16 years old and allegedly "went crazy." Police also note these were not verbatim responses from the suspect.

Ross is due in court again on Thursday.

He’s expected to be extradited to Maryland. He was held without bond for the open bench warrant and held on a $100,000 bond for the fugitive case.