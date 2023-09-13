1 of 4 men involved in a Manassas mob assault arrested

Authorities have arrested and charged one adult man for his involvement in a mob attack in Manassas.

Authorities say they arrived in the area of 11200 block of Bulloch Dr. to investigate an assault on Wednesday. Police determined a 31-year-old man, was in the parking lot of the listed location when he was approached by four men. A verbal altercation escalated when the suspects began striking the victim and taking his shoe before the parties separated and the suspects fled.

Police were able to locate one of the suspect vehicles and detained the sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Daniel Sebastian Duran. He was arrested and charged with assault by mob.

According to police, the remaining suspects are described as a Black male with medium length hair twists with yellow tips, a skinny build, and clean shave, last seen wearing green pants and an unknown shirt. A Black male with short hair and a beard, last seen wearing jeans and an unknown shirt. A Black male with black hair, approximately 5’11", 150lbs, with an unknown clothing description.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.