$1 million in damages after Fourth of July fire destroys home in Burtonsville

A Fourth of July fire left a Montgomery County home in ruins and caused nearly $1 million in damages.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday on Holly Spring Drive in the Burtonsville area.

Officials say an occupant smelled and saw smoke in the area of the deck before the fire spread to the main parts of the home. The four occupants were able to safely escape without injury.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said electrical work had been done at the home earlier that day but said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Piringer said the deck and the laundry area collapsed during the fire adding $600,000 in damage was done to the structure of the home and $300,000 to the contents inside.