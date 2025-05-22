1 man dead, suspect in custody following Woodbridge triple shooting

The Brief Three men were injured in a shooting in Woodbridge on Wednesday. One of the victims has since died and a suspect has been taken into custody. The conditions of the other two victims are not known at this time.



Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham is addressing residents’ concerns and fears after a triple shooting at the Prince William Square shopping center in Woodbridge.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Wednesday night in Woodbridge. One man is dead and two others were injured. The suspected gunman is in custody after a shooting in a wooded area behind the shopping center.

Chief Newsham says the shooting was captured on nearby surveillance video.

Police say the deceased victim has been identified as 29-year-old Tevon Dean Haskins. The other two other victims are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and have not been identified.

Prince William County police say the gunman was arrested today in Fredericksburg and is identified as 45-year-old Dean Campbell. Campbell is charged with murder among other charges. He’s being held without bond after initially escaping the scene on foot.

What they're saying:

Investigators say the victims and suspect had a previous verbal altercation.

"It’s always very concerning to have a shooting in our community. I think one thing we have to be careful about and to let folks know, it doesn’t happen in the mall at a homeless encampment. That doesn’t make it any less troubling but it does, people who might be under the impression that if they go shopping, they might be in some type of danger, that wasn’t the case in the instance. It didn’t didn’t impact the high school either," said Chief Newsham in an interview with FOX’s Tisha Lewis.

Newsham says he’ll urge prosecutors to keep Campbell in custody with no bond, factoring in his criminal history.

Campbell is also charged with malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges.

Police have not identified a motive in the shooting.