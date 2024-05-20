1 killed in District Heights shooting

Authorities are continuing their search for a gunman after a man was killed, and two other people were hurt following a shooting in Prince George’s County.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh said the shooting happened in a strip mall parking lot. Umeh says it appears to have happened during a car-meet-up. However, that has not been confirmed by the police.

Officers responded to the scene where they found one man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, another man was found shot and was taken to an area hospital. Prince George’s County police say he’s in stable condition.

According to officials, a woman was somehow hurt in all the violence, but she was not shot.

The man who died has not been identified at this time. Prince George’s County police continue to investigate. No suspects or motives have been identified.