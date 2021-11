Authorities say one person was killed in a crash the morning after Thanksgiving on Route 50 in Prince George's County.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. along westbound Route 50 at MD 704 (Exit 8) in the Bowie area.

All lanes were closed for about an hour.

Images from SKYFOX show one vehicle off of the road.