1 killed, 5 injured in shooting linked to illegal car rally in Columbia, police say

The Brief One person killed and five others were injured in a shooting tied to an illegal car rally in Columbia. The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday inside a parking garage on Alexander Bell Drive. Police say many of the people involved were known to one another and were not from Howard County.



Howard County police are investigating a shooting they say is tied to an illegal car rally in Columbia that left one person dead and five others injured.

What we know:

The shooting was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Monday inside a parking garage in the 6700 block of Alexander Bell Drive.

Officers found a man dead from gunshot wounds. A second man was transported from the scene with injuries that were considered not life‑threatening.

Four additional victims walked into area hospitals over the next several hours, according to police.

Detectives believe many of the people involved, who they say were known to one another, were not from Howard County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410‑313‑STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.