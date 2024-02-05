1 killed, 2 suffer life threatening injuries, in Annandale crash
ANNANDALE, Va. - Authorities say a man was killed, and two other occupants suffered life threatening injuries after a crash in Fairfax County.
The crash involved two vehicles and happened around 11 a.m. Sunday morning at Braddock Road and Bradfield Drive in Annandale.
1 killed, 2 suffer life threatening injuries, in Annandale crash (Fairfax County Police / @FairfaxCountyPD)
The man killed was a passenger in one of the vehicles. A total of seven people were hospitalized with injuries.
Braddock Road was closed at King David Boulevard while the crash was investigated.