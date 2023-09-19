1 killed, 1 injured in Northeast D.C. double shooting: police

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Tuesday, police say.

At about 11: 25 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, officers were patrolling in the 2600 block of Bowen Road, Northeast when they heard gunshots.

The officers responded to the area they heard the shots coming from and found a man, dead inside a car with a gunshot wound.

Officers quickly found a second man in the area with gunshot wound injuries.

DC Fire and EMS transported this victim to a local hospital where he was admitted in critical but stable condition.

The man killed was later identified as 27-year-old William Jones, of Laurel, Md.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with tips is asked to call 202-727-9099 to text 50411.