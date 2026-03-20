1 injured in shooting at Giant grocery store in Germantown, police say
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GERMANTOWN, Md. - A person was shot inside a Giant grocery store in Germantown Friday night, according to police.
What we know:
Montgomery County police officers were dispatched to the Giant Food store in the 18300 block of Leaman Farm Road in Germantown at 8:45 p.m. for a shooting.
When they arrived, police found a man who had been shot in the store. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
While police say the scene is secure, no arrests have been made and they have not released a description of the suspect.
It's not clear what led up to the shooting, or the current condition of the victim.
Check back with FOX 5 for updates on this developing story.