1 injured in shooting at Giant grocery store in Germantown, police say

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The Brief A man was shot inside a Giant grocery store in Germantown Friday night. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and police have not released a suspect description at this time.



A person was shot inside a Giant grocery store in Germantown Friday night, according to police.

What we know:

Montgomery County police officers were dispatched to the Giant Food store in the 18300 block of Leaman Farm Road in Germantown at 8:45 p.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived, police found a man who had been shot in the store. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

While police say the scene is secure, no arrests have been made and they have not released a description of the suspect.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting, or the current condition of the victim.

Check back with FOX 5 for updates on this developing story.