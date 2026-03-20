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1 injured in shooting at Giant grocery store in Germantown, police say

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated  March 20, 2026 10:43pm EDT
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FOX 5 DC
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The Brief

    • A man was shot inside a Giant grocery store in Germantown Friday night. 
    • The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 
    • No arrests have been made, and police have not released a suspect description at this time.

GERMANTOWN, Md. - A person was shot inside a Giant grocery store in Germantown Friday night, according to police. 

What we know:

Montgomery County police officers were dispatched to the Giant Food store in the 18300 block of Leaman Farm Road in Germantown at 8:45 p.m. for a shooting. 

When they arrived, police found a man who had been shot in the store. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

What we don't know:

While police say the scene is secure, no arrests have been made and they have not released a description of the suspect. 

It's not clear what led up to the shooting, or the current condition of the victim. 

Check back with FOX 5 for updates on this developing story. 

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