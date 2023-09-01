1 injured in shooting in Southeast

D.C. police were on the scene of a shooting on Astor Place in Southeast D.C. Friday afternoon.

The shooting, which police posted about on social media around 2:00 p.m. Friday, was in the 5100 block of Astor Pl SE. Police say one adult male is unconscious and not breathing.

Police are on the lookout for a 5'7" Black male wearing a red shirt, blue jean shorts, black and red Nike tennis shoes and a female wearing a tan shirt with tan bottoms who were both last seen heading towards Central Ave SE.