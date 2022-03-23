1 dead after crash in Walker Mill area of Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince George's County officials have confirmed a driver had died after a serious crash in Walker Mill Wednesday morning.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The crash occurred in the 6600 Bl. of Sisalbed Dr. in the unincorporated part of Capitol Heights. Officers responded around 9:20 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators are on scene attempting to determine the cause of the collision.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for the latest.