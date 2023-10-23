1 in custody after home invasion robbery in Rockville, police say
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities say one person is in custody after a home invasion robbery in Montgomery County.
Police say two armed suspects entered a home on the 200 block of Elizabeth Ave. in Rockville around 4:30 p.m. Sunday while a man was home.
Officers say the resident was approached by the robbers but was not injured.
Both suspects fled in a vehicle.
Investigators have taken one person into custody and are still searching for the second suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockville City Police at 240-314-8938.