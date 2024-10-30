1 hurt after car plunges from 5th floor of parking garage in Chevy Chase

Authorities say one person was hurt after a vehicle plunged to the ground from the fifth floor of a parking garage after a crash in Montgomery County.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the rear of the Barlow Building in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue near Montgomery Avenue.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson, Pete Piringer said the vehicle fell from the fifth floor of the garage after a crashed through a railing and landed on its roof.

Piringer said they were evaluating one trauma patient who self-extricated from the car.