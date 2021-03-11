1 Georgetown University law professor terminated, 2nd on leave after racist comment complaints

One Georgetown University law professor is no longer employed by the school, and the second has been placed on administrative leave, according to officials.

Bill Treanor, the executive vice president and dean of the Law Center, provided a statement on Thursday indicating that Professor David Batson is on leave pending an investigation by the Office of Diversity.

Professor Sandra Sellers is "no longer affiliated with Georgetown Law," according to Treanor.

The comments were recorded during a video call earlier in the week.

After the comments came to light, Treanor indicated that the school would investigate.

The decisions on both professors arrived after they’d been given an opportunity to provide "additional context," according to Treanor.

"We are taking significant steps to ensure that all students in this class are fairly graded without the input of Professor Sellers or Professor Batson," he said.

He says a listening session for students will be held tomorrow.

