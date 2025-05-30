1 dead in shooting outside CVS Pharmacy in Prince George's County: police

The Brief A man was fatally shot outside a CVS in Temple Hills Friday morning. The shooting prompted lockdowns at three nearby schools. Authorities have not released the victim's identity or a motive.



Police in Prince George's County are on the lookout for a gunman who opened fire just outside a CVS Pharmacy Friday morning — killing a man he had just greeted.

What we know:

Police responded shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday to the area of the 7000 block of Allentown Road following a fatal morning shooting.

The incident appears to have taken place not too far from Truth Righteousness And Love Ministries in Temple Hills.

Police say an adult man was shot and killed.

Video of the incident shows a gunman in a dark shirt to the right of his victim, who is wearing a white t-shirt. The two men shake hands. Then the killer takes off his backpack and pulls out a gun, points it at the victim, and starts shooting. He then stands over the victim and continues firing — and then runs off.

One person who works in the shopping center says they counted eight .40 caliber bullet shell casings. Another says she ran to the victim and watched him take his last breath.

Prince George's County Public Schools officials report Crossland, Thurgood Marshall Middle School, and Avalon Elementary were all on lockdown from approximately 10:15 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. due to police activity in response to the shooting.

What we don't know:

The number of suspects or victims involved in this shooting has not been released at this time. Police also say they don’t know what led up to the shooting.

The identity of the victim remains unknown.