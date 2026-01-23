1 dead in Prince George’s County house fire
CAMP SPRINGS, Md. - One person died early Friday after a house fire in Prince George’s County, officials said.
Firefighters were called to the 7200 block of Karen Anne Drive in Camp Springs around 1:16 a.m. and arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the home.
Crews brought the fire under control quickly, but one person was found dead inside.
Six residents were displaced, according to fire officials.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department.