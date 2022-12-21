1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County.

Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. Police say a second person was also shot and is in stable condition.

Detectives say they are working to establish suspects and a motive in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.