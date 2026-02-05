The Brief A Montgomery County sergeant who lost both legs is urging Maryland to act on reckless driving. He was injured in 2023 trying to stop a driver on I‑270. Lawmakers will revisit a pilot program requiring speed‑limiting tech for high‑risk drivers.



Maryland lawmakers are considering new bills to crack down on speeding and reckless driving, and a Montgomery County police sergeant who lost both lower legs in a high‑speed crash will be in Annapolis on Thursday to support the effort.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says that Sgt. Patrick Kepp was severely injured in 2023 while trying to stop a 19‑year‑old unlicensed driver who reached speeds of up to 160 mph on I‑270 near Gaithersburg. Since then, Kepp has pushed for tougher measures targeting dangerous drivers and street racers.

He and other supporters testified last year for a pilot program, but the House and Senate bills stalled.

Maryland lawmakers consider bills targeting speeding, reckless drivers

The legislation would create an Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) System Pilot Program. Drivers with suspended or revoked licenses tied to speeding or reckless driving would be required to install ISA technology in their vehicles. The systems, which can also use GPS or cameras, identify the posted speed limit and prevent the car from going above it.

D.C. and Virginia already have ISA laws. Virginia’s version, taking effect in July 2026, applies to drivers convicted of exceeding 100 mph.

