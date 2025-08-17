1 dead following Takoma Park shooting

article

A man is dead following a shooting along the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park on Sunday.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area at approximately 12:25 p.m. and located the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transferred to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

What we don't know:

Detectives are still on scene investigating the shooting.

FOX 5 DC has a crew en route.

This is a developing story—check back for updates.