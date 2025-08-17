1 dead following Takoma Park shooting
article
TAKOMA PARK, MD. - A man is dead following a shooting along the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park on Sunday.
What we know:
Officers responded to the area at approximately 12:25 p.m. and located the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was transferred to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
What we don't know:
Detectives are still on scene investigating the shooting.
FOX 5 DC has a crew en route.
This is a developing story—check back for updates.
The Source: The information provided above came from the Prince George's County Police Department.