1 dead, juvenile hospitalized following triple shooting in Oxon Hill: police
OXON HILL, Md. - One person is dead and two others were injured in a triple shooting in Oxon Hill, police say.
What we know:
The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill Wednesday afternoon.
Just before 3 p.m. police released information saying three men were shot in the area. One died, a second was taken to a local hospital and the third ran from the scene.
What we don't know:
It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.
Police also have not provided a suspect description at this time or released additional information on who may have been involved.
