1 dead, juvenile hospitalized following triple shooting in Oxon Hill: police

The Brief One person was killed in a triple shooting in Prince George's County. Police have not yet released any suspect information. The three victims were all males, police say. Officials have confirmed that the victim who was hospitalized is a juvenile.



What we know:

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. police released information saying three men were shot in the area. One died, a second was taken to a local hospital and the third ran from the scene.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

Police also have not provided a suspect description at this time or released additional information on who may have been involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.