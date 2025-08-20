Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, juvenile hospitalized following triple shooting in Oxon Hill: police

Published  August 20, 2025 3:50pm EDT
The Brief

    • One person was killed in a triple shooting in Prince George's County.
    • Police have not yet released any suspect information.
    • The three victims were all males, police say.
    • Officials have confirmed that the victim who was hospitalized is a juvenile.

OXON HILL, Md. - One person is dead and two others were injured in a triple shooting in Oxon Hill, police say. 

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill Wednesday afternoon. 

Just before 3 p.m. police released information saying three men were shot in the area. One died, a second was taken to a local hospital and the third ran from the scene. 

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting. 

Police also have not provided a suspect description at this time or released additional information on who may have been involved. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

