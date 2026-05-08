One person is dead after a collision involving a school bus Friday morning in Prince George’s County, police said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near Indian Head Highway and Pine Drive. Police said there were no children on the bus. .

The driver of one vehicle, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The bus driver, an adult male, was taken to the hospital, and the third driver, also an adult male, was treated at the scene.

Closures are expected in the area, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

1 dead in crash involving school bus in Accokeek

1 dead in crash involving school bus in Accokeek

1 dead in crash involving school bus in Accokeek