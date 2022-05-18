1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Prince William County; police confirm charges pending

One man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Prince William County on Tuesday, according to police.

Investigators responded to the area of Opitz Blvd and Telegraph Rd in Woodridge around 1:16 p.m. on May 17 to investigate a crash.

The investigation revealed the driver of a GMC Savanna was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Opitz Blvd when they collided with a Ford E350 that was stopped in a lane of travel at the above intersection for a red traffic signal.

The force of the collision pushed the Ford E350 into a third vehicle, a Toyota Sienna, that was also stopped at the traffic light.

The driver of the GMC Savanna was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries where he is expected to survive. A passenger in the GMC Savanna, identified as Mitchell Schaffer, 62, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the Ford E350 and Toyota Sienna were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed does appear to be a factor in the collision and charges are pending, police say. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip.