1 dead after hit-and-run in Prince George's County; police seek information

Prince George's County Police are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian in Camp Springs Tuesday night.

64-year-old Alvin W. Freeland Jr. of Lothian, MD was struck by a dark-colored sedan around 9:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Allentown Road. Investigators believe Freeland was lying in the roadway when the hit-and-run occurred.

The car and suspect did not remain on the scene and Freeland was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. To remain anonymous, callers can also contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online here.