Authorities say one

person is dead after a crash on Baltimore's Interstate-395 sent them over a jersey wall and into the water below.

The collision was reported Sunday night on I-395 near I-95.

1 dead after crash sends person off bridge into water on Baltimore's I-395 (Baltimore City Fire Dept.)

The Baltimore City Fire Department said a search and rescue team quickly deployed and located an unconscious and non-responsive victim in the water below the interstate ramps.

The person's body was recovered at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.