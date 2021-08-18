Expand / Collapse search

Police: Multiple people injured in shooting at Germantown recreation center

GERMANTOWN, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a recreation center in Germantown, according to Montgomery County Police. 

Several officers responded to the Plum Gar Community Center on Scenery Drive following reports of a shooting. 

Officials say several trauma patients are being taken to the hospital. It's not yet clear how many people were injured. 

FOX 5 is at the scene working to gather more details. Check back for updates on this breaking story. 

