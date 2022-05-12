1 dead, 3 hurt in Alexandria vehicle crash

Authorities say one person is dead and three others have been hospitalized after an early morning crash in Alexandria.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Fairfax County police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at Manchester Lakes Boulevard and Beulah Street when the vehicle crashed into a pole.

Officers say one person died at the scene, one person has life-threatening injuries, and two have non-life-threatening injuries. All occupants are females, officials say.

Traffic will be delayed in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation.