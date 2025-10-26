1 dead, 1 injured in Fredericksburg shooting

article

One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred along the 9800 block of Fendale Lane in Fredericksburg on Sunday, according to police.

Deputies respond to welfare check

What we know:

Deputies arrived at the scene of the crime around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. They heard a gunshot upon arrival and quickly secured the area, police say.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team entered the residence and found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigation underway

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the incident. Authorities have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat.

What we don't know:

Details about the individuals involved and the circumstances leading to the gunfire have not been released by police. Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses.