1 dead, 1 injured after deputy-involved shooting in Loudoun County

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved fatal shooting involving a female subject armed with a knife.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

LSCO deputies responded to an apartment in the 46600 block of Ellicott Square in the Potomac Falls area around 4 a.m. Friday morning for a reported domestic-related incident.

As deputies arrived on the scene, one female was inside the apartment with stab wounds.

A second adult female who was armed with a knife exited the apartment and refused to drop the knife. She then lunged at the deputies and was shot.

She was immediately rendered aid and was taken to a local hospital where she died.

READ MORE: Suspect hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Kingsbrook area of Frederick

The female stabbing victim was also taken to a local hospital where she is being treated for her wounds. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The Virginia State Police is conducting an investigation into the shooting at the request of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no threat to the community and the scene is contained.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.