1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police confirm a man has died in a fatal shooting in Northeast Monday night and a woman is in custody.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street NE around 11:53 p.m. inside of a home.
The adult male victim was pronounced dead on scene. An adult female is in custody.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
It is currently unclear if this was a domestic incident.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.