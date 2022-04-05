Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting in Northeast DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police confirm a man has died in a fatal shooting in Northeast Monday night and a woman is in custody.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street NE around 11:53 p.m. inside of a home.

The adult male victim was pronounced dead on scene. An adult female is in custody.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

It is currently unclear if this was a domestic incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.