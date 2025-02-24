1 arrested, another wanted after man's body dumped on Woodbridge roadway: police

The Brief One man is in custody and another is wanted in connection to the death of a 42-year-old man in Woodbridge. The victim's remains were found dumped in the middle of the road earlier this month. The suspects are both charged with concealment of a dead body. It's not immediately clear what his cause of death was.



One man is in custody and another is wanted for allegedly dumping a dead man’s body in the middle of the road earlier this month.

According to police, responding officers discovered the decomposed remains of 42-year-old Robert Patrick Hearn in the 13200 block of Trowbridge Drive around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 8. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police say there were no immediate signs of trauma and the initial investigation revealed that the man died at a different location before his remains were brought to Trowbridge Drive.

Detectives were able to identify the two men involved in transporting the body as Maurice Jermaine Waller, 54, and Jonathan Alberto Aguilar, 21. Arrest warrants were obtained for the men but attempts to locate them were unsuccessful until Feb. 20, when officers found Waller.

He was taken into custody and charged with concealment of a dead body. At this time, he is being held without bond and his next court date is pending.

Aguilar is still wanted. He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’8", 142lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He is also wanted on charges of concealing a dead body.

Anyone with information on Aguilar’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.