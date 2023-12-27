1 adult trapped in vehicle, ICC temporarily closed, following 2-vehicle collision in Montgomery County

Officials are on the scene of the Intercounty Connector due to a car collision in the area of the Westbound lane, causing major delays.

ICC accident causes delays in Montgomery County

According to officials, the westbound land of the ICC is closed between Georgia Ave. and Shady Groove Rd. All traffic is being directed onto Georgia Ave.

Officials say there is one adult trapped in a vehicle. No word on the cause of the collision or the total number of victims involved.

Drivers can expect delays and are advised to avoid the above area.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

