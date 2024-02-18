Expand / Collapse search

Valentine's Day surprise: Man scores $1M lottery win from mom's gift

By Chris Williams
Matthew Broadley won $1 million after his mother gifted him a sratch-off ticket for Valentine's Day.

BOSTON - A Massachusetts man won a $1 million prize after his mother gifted him a lottery scratch-off ticket for Valentine's Day. 

Matthew Broadley of Tyngsborough won the prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s "$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash" instant ticket game.

His mother gave him a Valentine's Day car on Tuesday. Inside the card were two instant tickets. The second one made him a big winner. 

Broadley opted to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 before taxes. He said he doesn't have any immediate plans on how to spend it. 

