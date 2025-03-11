MGM resorts to pay out $45M in data breach settlement—Are you eligible?

The Brief MGM Resorts will pay a $45 million settlement for data breaches affecting past hotel guests. Eligible guests may claim cash payments up to $15,000 or financial monitoring. Claims must be submitted by June 3, 2025, to receive compensation.



MGM Resorts International announced that those who have previously stayed in one its hotels may be entitled to compensation stemming from a $45 million lawsuit settlement involving two data breaches.

Dig deeper:

The company said those eligible would've stayed in a hotel around July 2019 or around September 2023.

If eligible, customers and guests could receive:

Documented Loss Cash Payment: You may submit a timely and valid Claim Form and provide supporting documentation if you incurred financial losses related to the Data Incident for up to $15,000.00.

Tiered Cash Payments: Certain Settlement Class Members are also eligible to receive a flat cash payment, without providing documentation, depending on what personal information may have been exposed in the Data Incidents. A timely and Valid Claim Form is required for Tiered Cash Payments.

Tier 1 Cash Payment – If your Social Security number or military identification number was exposed, you may be eligible to receive an estimated $75.00 flat cash payment.

Tier 2 Cash Payment – If your passport number or driver’s license number was exposed, you may be eligible to receive an estimated $50.00 flat cash payment.

Tier 3 Cash Payment – If your name, address, and/or date of birth was exposed, you may be eligible to receive an estimated $20.00 flat cash payment.

Financial Account Monitoring: In addition to the Cash Payments, all Settlement Class Members are eligible for one year of Financial Account Monitoring, upon submission of a timely and valid Claim Form.

MGM hit with ransomware attack

The backstory:

In September 2023, a "cybersecurity issue" led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S.

The nature of the issue was not described, but the statement said efforts to protect data included "shutting down certain systems." It said the investigation was continuing.

The company said parts of customers' and guests' private information were accessed. The information included names, addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and, for a smaller number of individuals, drivers' license numbers, passport numbers, Social Security numbers, and military identification numbers.

The company has tens of thousands of hotel rooms in Las Vegas at properties including the MGM Grand, Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, Aria, New York-New York, Park MGM, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay and Delano.

How to obtain money

What you can do:

Submit a Claim Form

The only way to get Settlement Class Member Benefits is to submit a timely and Valid Claim Form. The Claim Form must be submitted online or postmarked on or before June 3, 2025.

Opt Out of the Settlement

Get no Settlement Class Member Benefits. Keep your right to file your own lawsuit against the Released Parties about the legal claims in these lawsuits that are released by the Settlement.

The deadline for filing an objection is May 19, 2025, and it must be filed as per the instructions listed in FAQ 17 .

Object to the Settlement

Stay in the Settlement, but tell the Court why you do not agree with the Settlement. You will still be bound by the Settlement if the Court approves it.

The deadline for filing an objection is May 19, 2025, and it must be filed as per the instructions listed in FAQ 20 .

Do Nothing

Get no Settlement Class Member Benefits. Give up your legal rights.