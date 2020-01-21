SPONSORED: Washington Area Hyundai Dealers, Children’s National, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center & Washington Auto Show team up to fight pediatric cancer

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

This year’s Hyundai Hands On Hope Contest will once again feature participants from two area medical centers leading the fight against pediatric cancer: Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and Children’s National.

Contestants will compete for a brand new 2020 Hyundai Venue over the 50-hour contest period. As in past years, all contestants will be required to remain in contact with the car for all 50 hours (except for periodic breaks).

But this year, the Washington Area Hyundai Dealers are once again making sure this great contest helps support a vital cause: pediatric cancer research.

Six contestants will be selected from a pool of employees from Georgetown Lombardi and Children’s National – three contestants will form “Team Georgetown Lombardi” and three will form “Team Children’s National.”

As part of this contest, the winning contestant will be awarded a brand-new 2020 Hyundai Venue.

More importantly, Georgetown Lombardi and Children’s National will receive $100,000 in pediatric cancer research grants, moving us ever closer to a cure for pediatric cancer. The winning contestant’s medical center will receive a $60,000 pediatric cancer research grant.

The runner-up medical center will be awarded a $40,000 pediatric cancer research grant.

Stay tuned for more information, or come out and see the contestants between 1 p.m. on Jan. 30, when the contest begins, and 3 p.m. on Feb. 1, when the winning contestant will be announced!