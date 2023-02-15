'The Masked Singer' season 9 shares 1st look at Squirrel ahead of premiere

"The Masked Singer" season 9 officially premieres on Wednesday, and FOX shared an exclusive first look at one of its contestants that fans will see this season: Squirrel.

The bushy-tailed contestant will make its debut later in season 9, according to the show. Other costumes announced so far include Medusa, Gnome, and Mustang.

Season 9 will change up the game with a new "Champion of the Masked Singer" format, meaning every episode will feature a sudden elimination and double unmaskings.

The Squirrel from season 9 of FOX’s "The Masked Singer" is pictured in a provided image. (Credit: FOX)

Panelists on the show include actor and comedian Ken Jeong, television personality Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, recording artist Nicole Scherzinger, and singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, as well as show host Nick Cannon.

There’s also a new twist entering the competition, the show said. For the first time ever, panelists will have the opportunity to save a singer from looming elimination with the "Ding Dong Keep it On" Bell.

"The Masked Singer" Season 9 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, followed by an all-new "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test."

