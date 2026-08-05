DC guide to tax-free back-to-school shopping in Maryland, Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. - For parents in Washington, D.C., getting the best deal on back-to-school shopping is all about knowing exactly when to cross the district line.
What we know:
While DC imposes a flat 6% sales tax on all clothing and school supplies with zero relief for the back-to-school season, residents have a massive geographic advantage. The district is sandwiched directly between Virginia and Maryland, which both offer tax-free shopping windows in August.
Shopping strategy
By the numbers:
To maximize savings, families need a two-weekend strategy.
Your first trip should be across the Potomac into Virginia during the three-day tax holiday weekend from August 7–9. The tax-free rules specifically exempt school supplies priced at $20 or less per item. You can also pick up clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less per item completely tax-free.
As Virginia's tax-free window closes, Maryland's week-long "Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week" opens, running from August 9–15.
Maryland offers a much longer window to buy apparel and footwear priced at $100 or less per item tax-free. While Maryland does not exempt general school supplies, they specifically exempt the first $40 of any backpack or bookbag purchase. If the backpack costs $50, you only pay the 6% tax on the remaining $10.
School supplies surge
Big picture view:
Families are expected to spend nearly $175 on school supplies this year, according to data from Groundwork Collaborative.
The price of a typical list has increased 7.7% over the past year, with some essential supplies seeing the largest price hikes: lunch boxes (26.8%), notebooks (23%), index cards (22.2%), notebook paper (20%), and tissues (20%).
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Groundwork Collaborative,