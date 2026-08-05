DC guide to tax-free back-to-school shopping in Maryland, Virginia

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The Brief Washington, D.C. offers zero back-to-school sales tax holidays, hitting residents with a flat 6% tax on all clothing, backpacks, and classroom supplies. Virginia is the ideal stop for traditional classroom supplies, which are tax-free up to $20 per item during a three-day tax holiday weekend. Maryland's week-long tax holiday lets parents shop tax-free for clothes and shoes under $100.



For parents in Washington, D.C., getting the best deal on back-to-school shopping is all about knowing exactly when to cross the district line.

What we know:

While DC imposes a flat 6% sales tax on all clothing and school supplies with zero relief for the back-to-school season, residents have a massive geographic advantage. The district is sandwiched directly between Virginia and Maryland, which both offer tax-free shopping windows in August.

Shopping strategy

By the numbers:

To maximize savings, families need a two-weekend strategy.

Your first trip should be across the Potomac into Virginia during the three-day tax holiday weekend from August 7–9. The tax-free rules specifically exempt school supplies priced at $20 or less per item. You can also pick up clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less per item completely tax-free.

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As Virginia's tax-free window closes, Maryland's week-long "Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week" opens, running from August 9–15.

Maryland offers a much longer window to buy apparel and footwear priced at $100 or less per item tax-free. While Maryland does not exempt general school supplies, they specifically exempt the first $40 of any backpack or bookbag purchase. If the backpack costs $50, you only pay the 6% tax on the remaining $10.

School supplies surge

Big picture view:

Families are expected to spend nearly $175 on school supplies this year, according to data from Groundwork Collaborative.

The price of a typical list has increased 7.7% over the past year, with some essential supplies seeing the largest price hikes: lunch boxes (26.8%), notebooks (23%), index cards (22.2%), notebook paper (20%), and tissues (20%).