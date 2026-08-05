Loudoun County Sherriff's Office reconsidering agreement with ICE

The Brief A new Virginia law may mean the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office will end its cooperation agreement with ICE. A new state law requires the department to reach a new agreement with ICE by Sept. 1. The department said it's "reviewing its options."



Loudoun County could soon end its agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) because of a new state law.

Loudoun County's 287(g) agreement

The backstory:

Last August, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office reached an agreement with ICE under the 287(g) program. Under that arrangement, the department agreed to hold immigrants arrested on criminal charges for up to two days after their release date so that ICE agents could pick them up.

At the time, they were the only jurisdiction in Northern Virginia with a 287(g) agreement with ICE.

What's next:

Now, a new Virginia law — HB 1441 — could spell the end of that arrangement.

The law lays out a dozen conditions required for any agreements between local law enforcement and federal immigration officials. For any jurisdictions that have existing agreements, they have until Sept. 1 to submit a new agreement that adheres to all those guidelines.

What they're saying:

The LCSO issued a statement on the looming deadline, saying that the department "is reviewing its options."

By the numbers:

The current agreement has led to more than 500 ICE arrests in Loudoun County in the last two years. So far this year, ICE has sent 430 requests and made 213 pickups. In 2025, ICE made 419 requests and made 253 pickups.

Before the agreement, in 2024, ICE submitted 229 requests and made 91 pickups.